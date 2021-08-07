Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Concept Energy Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

