Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,879 VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
VRME stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. VerifyMe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84.
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME).
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.