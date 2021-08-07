Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.80

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

