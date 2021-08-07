GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

