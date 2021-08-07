Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. 512,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $68,151,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,613,000 after acquiring an additional 160,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

