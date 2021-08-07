Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.40.
Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,290. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.72.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
