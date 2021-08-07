Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$45.84. 531,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,290. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of -264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.72.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

