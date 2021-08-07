Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

