Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE GLP opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

