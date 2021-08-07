Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOB traded up $7.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.31. The company had a trading volume of 356,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $259.49.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.55.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

