Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.40.

GL stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

