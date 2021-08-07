Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.49 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

