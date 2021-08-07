Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 678,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,198. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

