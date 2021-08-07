Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 252.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Clarus worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CLAR stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

