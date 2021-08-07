Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 204.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Repare Therapeutics worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $503,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

RPTX opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

