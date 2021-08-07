Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NV5 Global worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.77.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

