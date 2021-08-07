Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.17 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.