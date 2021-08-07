Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FIII opened at $8.99 on Friday. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Forum Merger III Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

