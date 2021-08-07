Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $428.26 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

