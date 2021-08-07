Golos Blockchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $164.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $629,982.44 and $164.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 265,982,981 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

