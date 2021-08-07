Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,429,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

