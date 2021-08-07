Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

