Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

