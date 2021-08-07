Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. The stock had a trading volume of 678,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

