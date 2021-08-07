Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.49. 3,035,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

