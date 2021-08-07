Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. 115,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

