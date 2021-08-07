Goose Finance Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $141,452.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00861303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

