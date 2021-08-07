Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 7,439 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,065 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,810,115.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,392,542.49.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $2,937,514.50.

Shares of GSHD opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

