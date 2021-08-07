Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Volume of $194,535.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $736,593.45 and approximately $194,535.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00869510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040658 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.