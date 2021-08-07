Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $492.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 530,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,221. Graco has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Graco by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Graco by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,340,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

