GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,950. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

