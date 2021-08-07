Graham Luce Sells 9,119 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98.

On Monday, May 17th, Graham Luce sold 100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,944.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Luce sold 114 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $5,343.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

