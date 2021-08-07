Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.53 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

