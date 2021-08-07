Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

LLY stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

