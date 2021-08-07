Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

