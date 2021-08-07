Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.33.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$87.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

