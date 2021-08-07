Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.33.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$84.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$84.09.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

