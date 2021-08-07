Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.53 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.