Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Regis worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regis by 33.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Regis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regis by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

