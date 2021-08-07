Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $224,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC opened at $552.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.09. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $563.83. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,188,968. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

