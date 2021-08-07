Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

HGV stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

