Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,071 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 231,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

