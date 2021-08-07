Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$38.60. The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.98.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
