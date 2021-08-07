Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

