Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.