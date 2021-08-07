Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,853. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

GHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

