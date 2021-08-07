Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

