Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $10.64 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $313,407.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.