Groupon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 34,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the average volume of 3,335 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $891.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69. Groupon has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

