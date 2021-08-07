Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,641.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $635,404.04 and approximately $2,641.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00863797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040979 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,336,401,788,837 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

