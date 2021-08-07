Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.13.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

